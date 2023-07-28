AGF Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 98.0% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 138,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

SPG traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,541. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.12 and its 200-day moving average is $114.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.12%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

