AGF Management Ltd. Invests $7.73 Million in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,000. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of WESCO International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in WESCO International by 4,980.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 42.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,147 shares in the company, valued at $11,906,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,147 shares in the company, valued at $11,906,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,914.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,668 shares of company stock worth $2,418,849 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WCC traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $170.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.08 and a twelve month high of $185.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.26 and a 200-day moving average of $152.16.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.41 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 9.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.57.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

