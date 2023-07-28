AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 38,878 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 184.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,878 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

