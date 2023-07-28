AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 4,159 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Ovintiv worth $13,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $201,837,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ovintiv by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,966 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,624 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 3,630.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,216,000 after purchasing an additional 867,806 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,653,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,252. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.78. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OVV shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.21.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

