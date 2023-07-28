AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 85,593 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 616.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 85,593 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $1,086,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE QSR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.75. 229,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average is $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

