AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in CGI were worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CGI by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

GIB stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.02. 113,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,102. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.29. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 20.95%. On average, analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

