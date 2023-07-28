AGF Management Ltd. Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,516 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Mondelez International worth $93,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.28.

Mondelez International Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,882,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,611. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average is $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.