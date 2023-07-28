AGF Management Ltd. Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 925,633 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 12,893 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $72,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $86.87. 1,456,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,911,296. The firm has a market cap of $99.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

