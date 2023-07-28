Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.17 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE AGI traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,750,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

AGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Laurentian downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth $41,367,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth $31,471,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,770,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,882,000 after buying an additional 2,037,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,188,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after buying an additional 972,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,565,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,120,000 after buying an additional 920,165 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

