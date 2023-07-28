Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Lowered to $61.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALK. Bank of America increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Shares of ALK traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,421,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,367. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

