Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 13,187.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,409 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $61,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE BABA traded up $4.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.42. 26,778,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,037,705. The firm has a market cap of $265.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.07.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.