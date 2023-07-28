Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $5.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.46. 29,783,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,052,508. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

