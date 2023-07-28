Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.70-6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of +11.5-12.5 yr/yr to ~$3.65-3.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion. Allegion also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.70-$6.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.50.

ALLE traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $114.99. The company had a trading volume of 984,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,098. Allegion has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.16.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

