America First Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 224 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $35,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,533,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908,402. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.03.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

