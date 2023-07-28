American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.00.

NYSE:AWK traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.63. The company had a trading volume of 431,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,028. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.03. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

