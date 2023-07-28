Andrew Hurst Purchases 833,333 Shares of Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL) Stock

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Hurst bought 833,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,333.33 ($10,685.13).

Upland Resources Stock Performance

Shares of UPL opened at GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £8.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.54. Upland Resources Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.84 ($0.01).

About Upland Resources

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

