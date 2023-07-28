Andrew Hurst Purchases 833,333 Shares of Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL) Stock

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Hurst bought 833,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,333.33 ($10,685.13).
Upland Resources Stock Performance
Shares of UPL opened at GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £8.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.54. Upland Resources Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.84 ($0.01).
About Upland Resources
