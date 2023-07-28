Anson Funds Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Anson Funds Management LP grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,342 shares of company stock worth $29,778,365 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.87. 35,910,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,802,129. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $133.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

