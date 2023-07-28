Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $258.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.03 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 1.1 %

AM stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.63. 4,149,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 2.35. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,729,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,809,000 after buying an additional 2,743,230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,769,545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after buying an additional 1,001,677 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,316,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,296,000 after buying an additional 851,708 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

