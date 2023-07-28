Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:APDN opened at $1.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $7.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the period. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Applied DNA Sciences
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.