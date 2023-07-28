Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDNFree Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $1.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 28.78% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the period. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Featured Stories

