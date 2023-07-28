Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $1.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 28.78% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the period. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

