ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.50), Briefing.com reports. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.30 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ArcBest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.54. 495,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.90. ArcBest has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $122.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 48.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.