ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.50), Briefing.com reports. ArcBest had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.30 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ArcBest Stock Performance

ArcBest stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.58. 547,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,552. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $122.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.55.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1,668.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ArcBest by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on ArcBest from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $136.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

