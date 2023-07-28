ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.50), Briefing.com reports. ArcBest had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.30 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
ArcBest Stock Performance
ArcBest stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.58. 547,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,552. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $122.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.55.
ArcBest Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.06%.
Institutional Trading of ArcBest
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ARCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on ArcBest from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $136.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.
ArcBest Company Profile
ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.
