Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,760 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,696,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at $52,078,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $2.41 on Thursday, reaching $79.67. 3,504,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,634. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $84.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.30.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

