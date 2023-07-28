argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.32 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.81) earnings per share.

argenx Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ARGX stock traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $515.00. 326,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,180. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $415.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.83. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $333.07 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in argenx by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after buying an additional 79,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in argenx by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,788,000 after buying an additional 443,217 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after buying an additional 128,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in argenx by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,966,000 after buying an additional 193,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in argenx by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,797,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on argenx from $452.00 to $602.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on argenx from $478.00 to $601.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.86.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

