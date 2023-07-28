Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of ARGO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.74. 181,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,631. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Argo Group International by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Argo Group International by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

About Argo Group International

(Get Free Report)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.