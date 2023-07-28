Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.
Argo Group International Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of ARGO stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $29.73. The stock had a trading volume of 101,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,816. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at about $80,747,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,957,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,137,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,840,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,090,000.
About Argo Group International
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.
