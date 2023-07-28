Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

Artesian Resources stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 71,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $436.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.15.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 17.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 24.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 56.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 347.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

