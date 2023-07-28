Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Artesian Resources Stock Performance
Artesian Resources stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 71,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $436.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.15.
Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 17.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Artesian Resources Company Profile
Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Artesian Resources
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.