Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,165 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 4.0% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.44. 2,446,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,390. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

