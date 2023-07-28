AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,100 shares, an increase of 213.6% from the June 30th total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 184.0 days.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AstraZeneca stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,935 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises 1.0% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $44,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.0 %

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.45. 1,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $153.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.09.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.