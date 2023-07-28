Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.92 Billion Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,338 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,916,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $485,095,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 214.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,802 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $47,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,244,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,879. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

