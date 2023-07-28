Aurora Investment Counsel Has $2.02 Billion Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,026 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,020,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.00. 15,786,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,635,197. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

