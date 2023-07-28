Aurora Investment Counsel Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,771,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 7,370.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Adobe by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $513.97. 2,475,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,467. The company’s 50 day moving average is $467.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.28. The firm has a market cap of $234.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $539.00.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,791 shares of company stock worth $21,686,826. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

