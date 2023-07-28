Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 3,732 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,613,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WST. Stephens lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.00.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $24.27 on Thursday, reaching $355.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,643. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.67. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $389.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

