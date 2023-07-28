Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.67.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $98.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $103.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 58.93%.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after purchasing an additional 945,517 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,916,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after purchasing an additional 854,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 403.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 987,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,653,000 after purchasing an additional 791,811 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.