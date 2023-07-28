Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY 2024 guidance to $9.05-$9.22 EPS.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $252.26. 460,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,536. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.24 and a 200 day moving average of $221.49. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.46.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
