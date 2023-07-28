Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY 2024 guidance to $9.05-$9.22 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $252.26. 460,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,536. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.24 and a 200 day moving average of $221.49. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.46.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

About Automatic Data Processing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

