Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Lowered to $200.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $202.11.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.54. 1,025,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $157.28 and a 52 week high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.08.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 25,856 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

