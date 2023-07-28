Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,004,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $194,629,000 after buying an additional 380,241 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.55. 28,085,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,022,826. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

