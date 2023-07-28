Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 1,364,756 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,011,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,364,756 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 4.0% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.65% of NVIDIA worth $4,447,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 48.1% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $7.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $466.59. 8,578,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,227,254. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 239.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $409.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

