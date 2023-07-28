Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Bancorp 34 Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BCTF remained flat at $10.20 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 261. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. Bancorp 34 has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $14.67.

Bancorp 34 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

