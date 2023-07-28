Bank of America Lowers Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target to $23.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VIR. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $443,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,436,555.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $77,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,834,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,218,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,436,555.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 623,026 shares of company stock valued at $16,207,518. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 97.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

See Also

