Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) PT Raised to $60.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

BOH traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.27. 791,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,545. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,179.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,179.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $177,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,700 shares of company stock worth $492,495. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

