Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$130.50

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$121.50 to C$130.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$121.50 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$121.50 to C$130.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$135.23.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 1.5 %

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$121.60 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$111.88 and a 1-year high of C$137.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$123.15.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.15 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$8.44 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 13.2820237 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Linda Susan Huber sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.56, for a total transaction of C$43,780.00. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

