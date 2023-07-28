Begbies Traynor Group’s (BEG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 180 ($2.31) to GBX 183 ($2.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 180 ($2.31) to GBX 183 ($2.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Begbies Traynor Group Trading Up 0.8 %

LON:BEG opened at GBX 129 ($1.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of £199.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6,450.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 131.47. Begbies Traynor Group has a one year low of GBX 115.50 ($1.48) and a one year high of GBX 150.69 ($1.93).

Begbies Traynor Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Begbies Traynor Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20,000.00%.

In other Begbies Traynor Group news, insider Mark Fry sold 250,000 shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.69), for a total transaction of £330,000 ($423,131.17). Corporate insiders own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

