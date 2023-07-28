Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys 3,439 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.0% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $295.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,698,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,012. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.03.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.