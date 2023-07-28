Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.62. The company had a trading volume of 832,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.47. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.