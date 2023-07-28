Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

FAST stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.69. 3,864,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,561. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

