Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.9% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

AbbVie Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,661,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,353. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.68 and its 200-day moving average is $147.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

