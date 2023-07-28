Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.3% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,813,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,849,648. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.76 and its 200 day moving average is $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $267.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

