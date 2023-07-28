Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Trading Down 11%

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL – Get Free Report) fell 11% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 5,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 8,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Bionik Laboratories Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -1.28.

Get Bionik Laboratories alerts:

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Bionik Laboratories had a negative net margin of 273.96% and a negative return on equity of 459.32%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

Bionik Laboratories Company Profile

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion Robots, which include a suite of robotic rehabilitation products; InMotion ARM, an evidence-based intelligent interactive rehabilitation technology that senses patient movements and limitations; InMotion ARM/HAND, which provides support for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion Connect platform that consists of a hardware device connected to the InMotion Robot, as well as a subscription to InMotion Connect Pulse.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bionik Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionik Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.