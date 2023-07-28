Bitcoin Cash Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $242.57 or 0.00827907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.72 billion and approximately $146.03 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,298.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00119651 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00019327 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000387 BTC.

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,461,038 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

