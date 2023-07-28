Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.0571 on Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0571 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $10.64 million and approximately $27,118.54 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.25 or 0.00240301 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00050740 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 113.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00023759 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00030586 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.